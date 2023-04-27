Quincy Brown knew that being Diddy’s son would not give him a typical childhood. In promotion of their family’s new Paramount+ series, Brown reflected on his upbringing.

“I think I’ve been a sponge, and now I do so much,” Brown told PEOPLE. “One of my passions, I’m very much into the art of acting, and then there’s music. But just seeing how he’s able to handle and juggle all these things, I took that from him as my most major takeaway.”

Brown spoke about how it was being on tour with his father, definitely something that is atypical in childhood.

“I think my pops felt safer with us there, no matter what it was. He needed his family there, and I think having your kids as your road dogs was a win-win. It made everything go better,” says Brown.

The Star actor spent time with his family in Georgia and New York growing up. Kim Porter, Brown’s mother, began dating Diddy when Brown was young. Porter died in 2018 of lobar pneumonia. The “Face Off” singer spoke about how he continues to keep his mother’s legacy alive.

“I’m my mom’s son, so therefore there’s so much life for me to expand on off of her life. And that journey hasn’t even started yet, which is the best part about it,” he tells PEOPLE. “What my mom’s legacy is representative of is beyond words. That’s gonna really come to life soon.”

On Family Legacy, Brown is also honoring his father who he proclaims as the “King Of MTV.”

“With my pops having the most TRL appearances of anyone, he was like the King of MTV. So when this opportunity came along, it felt like the perfect moment to really represent my family,” Brown said.

Family Legacy is now streaming on Paramount+.