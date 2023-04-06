Hip-hop mogul Diddy revealed that he pays Sting $5,000 per day for sampling the Police frontman’s 1983 hit Every Breath You Take on his own 1997 song I’ll Be Missing You. The admission came after a 2018 interview with the Breakfast Club resurfaced, in which Sting confirmed that he receives daily payments from Diddy “for the rest of his life.” The two artists have since become “very good friends,” Variety reports.

While the official price tag was previously reported to be $2,000 a day, Diddy’s recent tweet has upped the ante. The rapper confirmed the payments and expressed his love for Sting, whom he considers a brother. The high daily payment likely also goes to Universal Music Publishing, which acquired Every Breath You Take and most of Sting’s song catalog for around $350 million in a deal last year.

It’s unclear how much Diddy has paid Sting over the years, but in a 2003 Rolling Stone interview, Sting revealed that he had earned enough from the sample to put some of his children through college. He also recalled how Elton John told him “‘You gotta hear [I’ll Be Missing You], you’re gonna be a millionaire.'” Sting was already well off at that point, but John wanted to reiterate how much more money he’d be getting from the Diddy smash. The Police frontman originally was not credited on I’ll Be Missing You and had to sue to receive credit. However, he says the matter was soon resolved, and he describes Diddy’s version of the song as “a beautiful version.”