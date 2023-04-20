“That’s not my man,” Yung Miami told Cut, referring to Diddy. But it appears he never really was.

Yung Miami, born Caresha Brownlee, rose to fame in the rap duo City Girls, which she created with Jatavia Johnson, aka JT. Afterwards, she started a podcast called Caresha Please, where she speaks openly about relationships, sex, and life over cocktails with her friends. Diddy, a rapper known for his song Been Around The World, encouraged her to start the podcast saying she would be “good at it” and had a “strong personality.” Diddy was even the first guest on the show.

Since then, Yung Miami and Diddy have dated and been very open about their then-relationship. They’ve repeatedly mentioned was an open relationship and Miami even referred to herself as single. She told XXL Mag, “He sees other people outside of me, and I see people outside of him.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

When asked why they were so public with their relationship, Yung Miami responded, “Eventually, people was gonna find out because he is who he is, I am who I am,” she continued, “We was just like, if we’re going to put it out there, we’re going to be the ones that talk. I don’t like anyone talking for me.”

However, Yung Miami and Diddy have since ended their open relationship, but they’re still good friends. When they were together, they weren’t good for each other, she said. And although she’s always considered herself single even when she was seeing Diddy, she’s officially single.