In this era of social media, anyone can be an overnight celebrity. As the face of one of the most popular memes on the internet, Dieunerst Collin made sure he'd make the most of his unexpected fame even if it would come a decade later.

Back when he was a nine-year-old minding his own business at Popeye's in New Jersey, Collin's facial expression was priceless. When a stranger took a video of him telling him to utter the words “Ooh,” all he could do was try his best to ignore him, but the internet had other plans. Collin hated all the attention he was getting at the time as he tried to focus more on football and stay out of the spotlight, but with the NCAA's NIL rule, he had a change of heart.

From a timeless meme to a Division II athlete for Dieunerst Collin

Despite his newfound fame, Collin chose to focus on sports, particularly football and track. Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 315 pounds, he played as an offensive lineman in high school, earning multiple accolades which include:

First-team all-conference in his county and division

Second-team all-state honors

After high school, Collin took his talents to Lake Erie College, a division II school, where he continues to play as an offensive lineman while balancing the demands of trying to fulfill his dream as a future sports analyst.

The Popeye's kid gets a deal with Popeye's (and more)

With the NCAA’s recent rule changes allowing college athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL), Collin saw an opportunity. Once he was eligible, he took to Instagram and Twitter to pitch the idea of Popeyes returning the favor for making him a viral sensation.

Within a week, Collin secured an NIL deal with Popeyes, marking the culmination of his journey from meme star to official brand ambassador. While the terms of the deal were never publicly disclosed, Collin eventually starred in Popeyes’ Super Bowl ad just a few months later, even receiving his own Popeye's meal offer dubbed “Eyes on the fries… Or pies.”

Collin’s NIL opportunities didn’t stop with the fast-food chain. As his viral fame resurged, he attracted more brand deals. Among these were endorsements with Dude Wipes and Lock1N. Collin’s social media following has also increased since he's embraced the spotlight. As of this writing, he has over 70,000 followers on Instagram alone. While many viral stars fade into obscurity in a few months, Collin has found a way to use his fame as the foundation for a bright future of opportunities.