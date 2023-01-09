By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Remember Terio at Popeyes or the Popeyes kid that went viral as a vine and then became a meme thanks to that hilarious side-eyed glances? Well, he’s all grown up now. Not only that but he has also turned into a college football player.

Amusingly enough, the Popeyes kid–whose real name is Dieunerst Collin–is currently seeking an NIL deal with the same fast food giant that made him famous. Sure enough, considering their link and history, it is a match made in football (or fast food) heaven.

On Instagram, Collin asked the help of the public and his followers to get the attention of Popeyes and talk to them.

“I NEED EVERYONE TO REPOST THIS AND TAG POPEYES. I JUST WANNA TALK BUISNESS [sic],” Collin wrote on social media along with a split photo of his viral meme and one taken when he won the 2021 state championship with the East Orange Campus high school in New Jersey.

Dieunerst Collin joined Division II program Lake Erie College after his successful high school career. Based on his profile on the team’s website, he is said to be majoring in Sports Management and minoring in Comedian Studies. Apparently, he also wants to pursue a career in the sports industry as an analyst.

It remains to be seen if Popeyes will reach out to Collin, but it will certainly be a big loss if they don’t considering the popularity and connection they have. It just feels right to do it, with Popeyes likely to win the internet should they do it.