Logan Paul will be returning to the boxing ring for the first time in over two years.

The current WWE superstar announced on Twitter that he will be facing Bellator fighter Dillon Danis in a boxing match as the other half of the double main event at the MF & DAZN: X Series event taking place Oct. 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

“OCTOBER 14 I return to boxing after fighting Floyd Mayweather over 2 years ago. I doubt this little parasite will show up but if he does I’m going to erase him from existence. The PRIME Card — Oct 14 in Manchester, live on DAZN PPV!”

Paul — who holds an 0-1 professional boxing record — last competed in the sweet science when he fought Floyd Mayweather in their eight-round exhibition match in June 2021. Since then, he has mainly competed in professional wrestling with the WWE where he is slowly becoming a bonafide superstar.

However, he will return to the boxing ring for one night along with Prime Energy drink partner KSI who headlines the other main event on the night against professional boxer Tommy Fury.

It's not clear if the Paul vs. Danis fight is an exhibition bout or a professional bout. However, it is likely to be an exhibition given that it was later revealed that the KSI vs. Fury fight would not be sanctioned by the BBBofC as the former doesn't hold a license in the UK.

Danis, meanwhile, will be making his return to combat for the first time since competing at Bellator 222 back in June 2019.

A teammate of Conor McGregor's, Danis was initially booked to face KSI in an exhibition boxing match earlier this year before pulling out 10 days before the event.

Given that pull out and his overall inactivity over the last four years, it's easy to see why Paul is doubtful as to whether he actually shows up on Oct. 14.

That said, Danis plans on competing and delivering a beat down on the popular YouTuber.

“I couldn’t care less what Logan Paul has done in the WWE, because when he is in the boxing ring, he is in a completely different world,” Danis said in a press release. “It’s a world of pain, a world where he doesn’t have control and it’s my world, not his. On October 14, in Manchester, Logan Paul is getting beat down.”