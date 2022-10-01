Dish, Sling TV lose ESPN rights causing angry college football fans to take to Twitter

Timing is everything. That phrase could not be truer when applied to the current situation facing college football fans who also happen to have Dish Network and a Sling TV subscription. Such fans have lost access to all Disney-owned channels, as they are in a dispute over rights fees. That means that many college football fans won’t get to tune into the Week 5 games featured on ESPN or ABC. Daniel Kline of TheStreet has the details.

“Now, Dish and Sling TV subscribers have lost access to all Disney-owned channels in a dispute between the two companies over rights fees.”

Per Kline, Dish Network posted a note on its website informing customers that its contract with Disney- and thus, ESPN- had expired. In a separate press release, Dish took the fight to Disney, saying that the company had “exploited its market position to increase fees without regard for the public viewing experience.”

And let me tell you, the public viewers are not happy about it. College football Reddit predicted that much the night before when they learned of the ESPN-Dish Network feud.

Lol, Dish drops ESPN with 0 warning at 3AM ET. Could be a fun day for some tomorrow. 🫠 https://t.co/B26nYJ85vS — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 1, 2022

Another Twitter user predicted the “fun” to look a little something like this, which is definitely on the right track.

Live look at the Dish TV headquarters after they lost ESPN at 3am on a college football Saturday pic.twitter.com/PkFO0zTa8K — Riley (@Ri_S_OB) October 1, 2022

It’s honestly surprising that Dish, ESPN and Sling TV don’t have a riot on their hands. But what they do have, is a lot of angry college football fans who won’t get to watch Week 5 games.

Just went to turn on ESPN and it looks like Dish dropped all Disney channels from service at 3am with no warning. There's a video from Dish that pops up saying they don't believe it's right to pay $1 billion in extra fees to subsidize ESPN+ (lol). Brutal timing on CFB Saturday. — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) October 1, 2022

Horrible time for DISH and Walt Disney to come to a disagreement on contracts. Loooottssss of people won't be able to watch college football today or for the near future. https://t.co/x50Gl4a7iu — Rob Connett (@RobConnett1) October 1, 2022

Absolutely brutal timing. And those are some of the milder reactions on Twitter. College football fans got stabbed in the back by Dish Network and ESPN.

And this Twitter user hit the nail on the head.

Looks like I picked a good year to drop Dish. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 1, 2022

Indeed. Hopefully, Dish and Disney can sort out their differences soon.