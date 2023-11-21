Disney and 20th Century Studios have removed The Bikeriders, starring Tom Hardy and Elvis star Austin Butler, from its release schedule.

The training wheels are off

Jeff Sneider is reporting that Disney removed The Bikeriders from its 20th Century Fox release slate. New Regency, who financed the film, will seek a new home for the film. He added that the film is “unlikely” to be released this year due to the actors' schedules. Insiders told Sneider that they didn't feel there was time to construct a proper publicity campaign for the film — especially as the holiday season looms.

New Regency is reportedly open to “all possibilities,” which includes a streaming release for The Bikeriders. Initially, Disney removed the film from its December 1 release date due to Beyoncé's “Renaissance” tour concert film opening on that date.

The Bikeriders follows a Chicago motorcycle club. Its story spans years and shows the evolution of the group as the years go on. The film is based on Danny Lyon's 1967 photo-book of the same name. Jeff Nichols, known for his films including Take Shelter, Mud, and Midnight Special, directed The Bikeriders.

Jodie Comer (The Last Duel) stars alongside Austin Butler (Elvis) and Tom Hardy (Venom). Additionally, Michael Shannon, Boyd Holbrook, and West Side Story standout Mike Faist also star in the film.

Disney and 20th Century Fox are coming off a disappointing box office total for Gareth Edwards' The Creator. New Regency also financed the film, which grossed just $104 million worldwide. The sci-fi film stars John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, and Allison Janney.