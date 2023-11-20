Disney has reached out to Microsoft about the Bing AI image generator and it using unauthorized trademarked logos.

Microsoft's Bing AI imaging tool seems to raise an eyebrow (like Walt Disney was famous for) for the company.

It involves a trend on social media where Pixar-style prompts for pets were created, according to Cartoon Brew.

Disney and Bing AI

Bing's generation of a Disney-Pixar logo was the big issue — not the art — regarding creating the AI images.

According to a Financial Times report, Disney requested that Microsoft implement trademark infringement systems. Microsoft responded and blocked “Disney” as a term from its image generator.

However, it's not all perfect.

Financial Times stated that the new DALL-E3 powered image generator version still can produce muddled-looking Disney-Pixar logos.

Microsoft states to FT: “There is a current level of variability that may return different results from time to time as we continue to refine our safety systems…Additionally, artists, celebrities, and organizations can request to limit the creation of images associated with their names and brands.”

It seems as though Disney will have to contend with AI content for a long time that has a resemblance to beloved Pixar characters and more. Just googling ‘Pixar ai generator' pulls up around 6.9 million results.

According to PC Guide, the big AI trend is Disney AI movie posters from late September through October.

Though the trend started in good faith, they've sometimes become not-so wholesome.

Walt Disney probably wouldn't be too thrilled with the trend. As for what Microsoft's Bing AI does to at least prevent the logo trademarks, it will be interesting to see if there can be a stop to it at this point.