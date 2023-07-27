While the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes rage on with the topic of AI being a big point of contention, studios including Netflix and Disney are quietly hiring AI-related roles.

Plenty of striking actors are worried about their likenesses being used without their consent and with little to no compensation in return. A-list stars like Bryan Cranston have spoken out during this strike.

Despite those concerns from actors, that hasn't stopped studios from doubling down on AI. The Hollywood Reporter took an in-depth look at some job openings including one on Disney's “Imagineering” team. The role requires someone with the “ambition to push the limits of what AI tools can create and understand the difference between the voice of data and the voice of a designer, writer or artist.” Additionally, the person filling the role will need to “collaborate with third-party studios, universities, organizations, and developers to evaluate, adopt, and integrate the latest generative AI.” The role will pay up to a whopping $180,000 (with bonuses and other forms of compensation available as well). The Intercept caught another job listing from Netflix that offers compensation of up to $900,000 as an AI product manager.

The ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes have had huge effects on Hollywood. A bevy of productions have been halted. Various studios are spending a lot of money while no work is being done. This ranges from big blockbuster releases such as Deadpool 3 and Gladiator 2 to smaller independent films. AI seems to be the future, especially for the likes of huge companies like Netflix and Disney, but hopefully, an agreement can be made with the unions so work can be resumed.