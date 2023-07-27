Bryan Cranston gave an impassioned speech in New York City in support of the SAG-AFTRA strike, calling out AI and Disney's Bob Iger in the process.

He said in a video captured by AP, “We’ve got a message for Mr. Iger: I know, sir, that you look through things through a different lens. We don’t expect you to understand who we are. But we ask you to hear us, and beyond that to listen to us when we tell you we will not be having our jobs taken away and given to robots. We will not have you take away our right to work and earn a decent living. And lastly, and most importantly, we will not allow you to take away our dignity!”

The SAG-AFTRA strike is just finishing up its second week with a major point of contention being the utilization of AI and the usage of actors' likenesses without their consent. It is going on at the same time as the WGA strike and the two have forced multiple productions to pause.

Bryan Cranston is an acclaimed actor most known for his role as Walter White in AMC's Breaking Bad. He also starred in Malcolm in the Middle for a number of years. His most recent film credit came in Wes Anderson's Asteroid City. In the film, he played The Host, the emcee of the film who transitioned between the various acts of the film. That marked his second collaboration with the auteur after voicing the main role in Anderson's Isle of Dogs.