Disney+'s The Artful Dodger just dropped its trailer. The series stars Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Jack Dawson AKA, the Artful Dodger.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster will play Jack Dawkins in Disney+ and Hulu's The Artful Dodger, Collider reported.

The official trailer of The Artful Dodger features Brodie-Sangster as the pickpocket turned surgeon Dawkins. He's trying to keep a straight and narrow path in the Australian town of Port Victory, leaving his criminal past behind. However, Fagin, his old trainer comes back and tempts him for another heist.

The Artful Dodger, was a character in Charles Dickens' Oliver Twist, where Fagin appears as well. In the novel, the Dodger becomes Oliver's closest friend who frequently laments Oliver's failures as a pickpocket. At the end of the novel, the Dodger is caught stealing and presumably sentenced to a penal colony in Australia.

In the series set after the events of Oliver Twist, Jack and Fagin are joined by Lady Belle. She is the daughter of Port Victory's governor, who wants to become the area's first female surgeon. She gets roped into Jack and Fagin's shenanigans.

Brodie-Sangster is familiar to most as Jojen Reed in Game of Thrones and Newt in the Maze Runner movies. He was nominated for an Emmy for his role as Benny Watts in Netflix's The Queen's Gambit. However, his first big movie role was as the drum-playing boy Sam in Love Actually.

David Thewlis (Harry Potter's Remus Lupin) plays master criminal Fagin. Lady Belle is played by Maia Mitchell (Good Trouble).

The Artful Dodger will have eight episodes. The show premieres on Nov. 29 on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ in the U.K. and Australia.