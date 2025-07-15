If you've ever wondered if Everybody Loves Raymond star Ray Romano can rap Eminem's “Lose Yourself,” you now know the answer, thanks to an event at the American Century Celebrity Championship.

Videos have surfaced of Romano's performance at the American Century Celebrity Championship karaoke event. Romano won the title of Celebrity Karaoke Champion for his efforts.

Ray Romano is your 2025 Celebrity Karaoke Champion with Lose Yourself! 🎤 pic.twitter.com/Il7vEurWiw — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) July 11, 2025

He was not the only big name to participate. Jason and Travis Kelce joined forces to perform Bob Seger's “Old Time Rock and Roll.”

To his credit, Romano raps each lyric. He is performing it slower than Eminem himself, but that is to be expected. He started the performance with his hat on backwards before turning it on its side.

What was Ray Romano doing rapping Eminem at the American Century Celebrity Championship?

Romano was among the big-name celebrities at the American Century Celebrity Championship this past weekend. Like his character in Everybody Loves Raymond, Romano seems to love golf.

He also participated in other extracurricular activities at the event. Romano looked like he was having a blast when partaking in the karaoke event.

Romano is best known for starring in CBS' Everybody Loves Raymond. The sitcom, which was created by Philip Rosenthal, ran for nine seasons and 210 episodes.

He played the lead character, Ray Barone, a sports writer for Newsday. The series follows his relationship with his wife, Debra (Patricia Heaton), and his family, who live across the street. His parents, Marie and Frank Barone, were played by Doris Roberts and Peter Boyle, respectively. Ray also had an older brother, Robert (Brad Garrett), who was often overlooked.

Outside of Everybody Loves Raymond, Romano is known for voicing Manny in the Ice Age franchise. He has starred in five entries in the franchise thus far, and a sixth is on the way.

His other notable TV credits include Men of a Certain Age (which he created and executive produced), Parenthood, Vinyl, and Made for Love. He has also starred in movies like The Grand, The Big Sick, Paddleton, and The Irishman. Romano made his directorial debut in 2022, writing and directing Somewhere in Queens.