Earlier this month, James Gunn’s Superman was released in theaters across the world on July 11. The movie has been met with positive reception and has till date garnered more than $232 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo.

The resounding success kicks off a new era in the DC Universe with David Corenswet taking on the mantle of Superman. And while the movie has been praised for a range of aspects including the storyline, Corenswet was also seen pitching a baseball in a behind-the-scenes video making rounds on X.

In a clip posted by Culture Crave, Corenswet, dressed up in the iconic Superman costume, can be seen pitching against Ultraman, played by an unconfirmed actor in the movie. After pitching the ball, Corenswet is seen celebrating by pumping his fist as the cameras continue to follow him.

The actor then proceeds to high-five the actor playing Ultraman. The video shows a range of cameras following the two to shoot a scene presumed to be a part of the movie.

“Superman must reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as reporter Clark Kent. As the embodiment of truth, justice and the human way he soon finds himself in a world that views these as old-fashioned,” the movie's synopsis reads.

However, while Superman features a storyline dealing with the character’s backstory, it seems as if Superman also plays baseball in a specific scene. In addition to Corenswet, the movie features a range of headlining actors including Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced.

The film is the first glimpse of the upcoming DCU which is set to feature a new set of actors and officially kickstarts Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. The movie initially premiered at the TCL Theatre in China before being released worldwide on July 11.

