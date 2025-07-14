When he visited Rome, Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield thought he was going to see scenes from Ridley Scott's Gladiator — he could not have been more wrong.

During an interview during the Warriors' recent Summer League game against the Utah Jazz, Hield revealed he recently saw Gladiator. He went into the Colosseum yelling Maxius, the name of Russell Crowe's hero, before his tour guide called him out.

“I watched Gladiator and thought Maximus was a real warrior,” Hield revealed. “I’m going into the Colosseum yelling ‘Maximus!’ and then my tour guide said, ‘He’s not real’”

He also gave his review of Gladiator 2, the long-awaited sequel to Ridley Scott's 2000 epic. Hield claimed the sequel was “not as good” as its predecessor.

Who is Warriors' Buddy Hield?

Hield is one of the Warriors' backup guards. He is a former first round pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He was picked by the New Orleans Pelicans with the sixth-overall pick.

In his first season, Hield was named NBA All-Rookie First Team. He averaged 8.6 points per game and averaged nearly three rebounds a game as well while with the Pelicans.

His first season with the Pelicans didn't even go the distance. He was traded mid-season to the Sacramento Kings, averaging 15.1 points per game in 25 games with them. Overall, he finished his rookie season averaging 10.6 points per game.

He would spend most of the next four seasons with the Kings. Hield was traded during the 2021-22 season to the Indiana Pacers. He averaged a career-high 19.2 points per game with the Kings in 2019.

Hield was later traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. He was once again traded during the 2024 offseason, this time to the Golden State Warriors.

He played in all 82 games for the Warriors in 2024. Hield averaged 11.1 points per game off the bench. The 32-year-old is going into his second season with the team.