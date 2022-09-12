During Ubisoft Forward last September 10, 2022, Ubisoft shared details about the new season of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2. In this article, we will be talking about the updates coming to The Division 2, along with when you can expect them to arrive.

The Division 2 Season 10 Release Date: September 13, 2022

The new season for The Division 2, entitled Price of Power, releases on September 13, 2022 to all owners of The Division 2 Warlords of New York. It is also available to Ubisoft+ Subscribers. It will feature a new story, various game adjustments, quality of life updates, and more. We’ll go through each one quickly.

The Division 2 Season 10 Story

This new season follows the story of General Peter Anderson, the Division’s latest target. After the fall of Antwon Ridgeway, the True Sons are now under General Anderson. Anderson wants to use the True Sons to take down The Division and is brokering peace with the Black Tusk. It is therefore up to The Division to locate and take down Sokolova’s advance team before this peace is finalized.

The Division 2 Season 10 Gameplay Adjustments

New difficulties to The Division 2’s Countdown Mode is arriving. For those who don’t know, Countdown Mode is one of The Division 2’s PvE, or Player versus Enemy, game modes. In it, teams of 8 players, or agents, hold off waves of enemies, secure the location, and extract before time runs out. These new difficulties are for squads who are looking for a challenge after beating the lower difficulties. We can expect these increased difficulties to yield even greater rewards.

Along with the difficulty changes, the game will also get two additional strongholds. Strongholds are story-locked missions that the player can access and clear after clearing story missions.

The Division 2 Season 10 Other changes

A new Apparel Event will also launch this season, alongside a new Season Pass. Players who want to change their appearance can play through the events and progress through the Season Pass for cosmetic items. Other than that, various quality of life improvements is also coming this season.

For the specific details on what to expect for Season 10, tune in to the The Division 2 live stream on the official Ubisoft Channel. This live stream will happen on the 12th of September, at 4PM CEST/ 7AM PST