After months of secretly dating and then going public with their relationship in March, Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump are getting “serious.”

A source told Page Six that the pair are “very serious,” like “wedding bells serious.”

At this time, it's not clear if preparations for a marriage are in the works, but Trump is excited about her relationship with the pro golfer.

“She’s so happy! She’s finally found happiness,” the insider continued. “She’s found happiness for the first time in her life.”

Woods and Trump were both previously married prior to finding one another. The five-time Masters winner was married to Elin Nordegren from 2004 to 2010 and shares two children: Sam Alexis Woods and Charlie Woods.

As for Trump, she was previously married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2005-2018 and shares five children with her ex.

The “wedding bells” observation from the insider follows another Page Six report last month that they are “moving fast.”

“She has all the security codes and can come and go as she pleases,” the insider alleged. “She has total access to his life.

“She’s got some clothes there, her toiletries, some cosmetics,” the source continued. “She’ll throw in a load of laundry while she’s there, or help herself to something in the fridge. You’d think she owns the place!”

The source shared that while the relationship is “moving fast” the romance for Woods is “good” the insider says and that the couple are “always together now.”

The couple went public in March when Woods posted two photos them on Instagram with a loving caption.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time, we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts,” Woods captioned two photos of the pair.

A source from the Daily Mail said that the pair share similar lifestyles and that they want to stay as private as possible despite Woods being a public figure.

“They have a lot in common. They’ve both gotten used to public scrutiny. They both know how to keep their private life private. They’re both parents,” the insider adds.

“They’re a good match; they’re level-headed, they like to avoid drama, they share a lot of the same values,” the source said.