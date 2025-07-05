Drake isn’t done revisiting The Pop Out, per HotNewHipHop. With his surprise release “What Did I Miss?” premiering during a livestream, the Toronto rapper kicked off the rollout for his new ICEMAN project and seemed to use the track to send warnings, reminders, and what many fans are calling a sneak diss toward LeBron James.

The track has quickly stirred debate, especially over one line that caught the attention of listeners and podcast hosts alike.

“I saw bro in the Pop Out with them but been d*ckriding gang since ‘Headlines'” – Drake seemingly disses Lebron 😭 pic.twitter.com/areIYGUSQL — J (@jaitwinn) July 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I saw bro at the Pop Out…”

Over a moody beat built for late-night reflection, Drake rapped, “I saw bro at the Pop Out with them but been d**kriding gang since ‘Headlines’.” The lyric, flagged by the NFR Podcast, sparked immediate speculation that it referred to LeBron James. The NBA superstar was seen at Kendrick Lamar’s Juneteenth Pop Out concert last year alongside other high-profile figures like The Weeknd and DeMar DeRozan. To some, it felt like a betrayal, especially given LeBron's long-standing public friendship with Drake.

For those paying close attention, this isn’t new tension. LeBron had been publicly silent during the height of Drake’s back-and-forth with Kendrick. But once videos surfaced of him dancing to “Not Like Us,” fans started speculating that their relationship had quietly cooled. The latest lyrics only add more fuel to the theory that their bond has fractured.

Trust issues and ICEMAN energy

“What Did I Miss?” doesn’t only hint at LeBron. It plays like a track aimed at a wider circle of people Drake once considered allies. The entire song pulses with the tension of someone realizing not everyone clapping for you is truly in your corner.

The lyric about being surprised by the turn of events suggests that even Drake didn’t expect so many to switch sides. He frames himself as someone who’s been through setbacks but hasn’t fallen off — a common theme for him, but now sharpened by recent events.

Whether you see it as petty or justified, Drake's latest release positions him as someone ready to settle scores. With ICEMAN on the horizon, this track may just be the opening shot of a larger campaign to respond to those who, in his view, counted him out.