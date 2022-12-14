By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Carolina Panthers kept their slim playoff hopes alive in Week 14 with a big upset win over the Seattle Seahawks, and with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers losing to the San Francisco 49ers, the Panthers could find their way into the playoffs if they win out over their final four games. Easier said than done, yes, but still possible. However, they will need DJ Moore healthy if they want any shot of making the postseason.

Moore suffered a knee sprain against the Seahawks, which was concerning for Carolina and Moore’s fantasy football owners. Some folks were worried that Moore may need to miss time with the injury, but the latest update on his injury status is very encouraging, and should make the Panthers and Moore’s fantasy football owners quite happy.

Ankle issue not considered serious and there's early encouragement that Moore will be able to play this week. https://t.co/5SYKoz6fzH — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 14, 2022

This is great news for the Panthers, as Moore is easily their best offensive player in the wake of the Christian McCaffrey trade. Moore has been dealt a tough hand with a very volatile quarterback situation this season, but he’s still managed to be a fairly solid fantasy option throughout the season. It’s tough to consistently start Moore, but his talent makes him a strong breakout candidate every time he takes the field.

Even though he’s dealing with an injury now, Moore could still be a fantasy option worth starting as the Panthers look to sneak their way into the playoffs. They will certainly need Moore to produce, and fantasy football managers who are counting on Moore are on the same boat. His status still bears watching, but this is an encouraging update on Moore’s recent injury.