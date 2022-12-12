By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The Carolina Panthers escaped with a win on Sunday night against the Seattle Seahawks, but they lost one of their stars in the process. DJ Moore, their young wide receiver, left the game due to an apparent ankle injury. The team still held on to win, but Carolina is definitely worried about his status.

Now, the Panthers fanbase got a bit of an update with DJ Moore’s injury… kind of. A day after he suffered his ankle injury, the wide receiver will undergo tests to determine the severity of his injury, per Ian Rapoport. Carolina is hoping that they get some good news with his injury before their next game.

“#Panthers WR DJ Moore, who exited Sunday’s win early, will have imaging done today on his ankle, source said. Tests will determine the seriousness of the injury.”

The Panthers’ win against the Seahawks kept their dim playoff hopes alive this season. Despite a 5-8 record, there’s an outside chance they sneak into the postseason, especially with Tampa Bay struggling as well. If they want to shock the football world, they’ll definitely need DJ Moore’s presence as a receiving threat.

DJ Moore was one of the names floated around as a trade target during the Panthers’ chaotic midseason trade deadline. After the Christian McCaffrey trade, many expected this team to blow it up and trade their proven talent. However, Carolina stuck with their guns, believing that Moore would be an important piece of their future.

With the NFL playoffs coming closer and closer, the Panthers will need every win they can get to make it to the playoffs. Will they be able to do that, though?