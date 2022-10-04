DK Metcalf is an American football player who plays as a wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks. He played three seasons for the University of Mississippi before turning professional. He was a late draft pick in the 2nd round of the NFL Draft. Despite that, he fought for his place and proceeded to start in 15 out of the 16 games that he played in his rookie year. He eventually established himself as Seattle’s primary wide receiver and one of their focal points in offense. In this article, however, we will be talking about DK Metcalf’s net worth in 2022.

Net Worth $1.5 – $5 million Age 24 Salary $8,838,827 (2022 season – Base Salary and Signing Bonus) Sponsors Gatorade, Volcanica Coffee, Nestle Nesquik, TheraBody, Hulu + Live TV, Quorn Sport American Football

DK Metcalf’s net worth in 2022 (estimate): $1.5 – $5 million

DK Metcalf’s net worth in 2022 is estimated to be in the range of $1.5 million to $5 million. This is agreed upon by multiple reputable sources such as Marca , Essentially Sports , and Media Referee .

Let us now learn more about the life of the young Seattle Seahawks wide receiver.

DeKaylin Zecharius “DK” Metcalf was born on December 14, 1997, in Oxford, Mississippi. His father, Terrence Metcalf, was a former NFL player who played for teams like the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, and New Orleans Saints.

He then attended Oxford High School where he played football. During his time there, he had 242 receptions for 3,302 yards and 49 touchdowns. After high school, he was considered as a four-star prospect and was No. 14 in the list of wide receivers by Rivals.com.

DK Metcalf committed to play for his father’s alma mater, the University of Mississippi, commonly known as Ole Miss. He became the new wide receiver for the Ole Miss Rebels.

He appeared in the team’s first two games of the season before suffering a foot injury which forced him to miss the rest of the year. Due to his injury, DK Metcalf was granted a redshirt as he only appeared in a couple of games.

The following year, he bounced back mightily as he played in 12 games where he had a total of 39 receptions for 646 yards and 7 touchdowns. In 2018, he had 26 receptions for 569 yards and 5 touchdowns in 7 games before he suffered a season-ending neck injury.

After the 2018 season, DK Metcalf decided to declare for the 2019 NFL Draft and forgo his last two seasons of college football. He finished his collegiate career with 21 games played, catching 67 passes for 1,228 yards and 14 touchdowns. This would, obviously, help to add to DK Metcalf’s net worth in 2022.

In the 2019 NFL Draft, DK Metcalf was selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the 69th overall pick in the 2nd round. On May 22, 2019, he signed a four-year deal worth $4.6 million.

He appeared in the Seahawks’ first regular season game where they faced the Cincinnati Bengals and he finished with 4 receptions for 89 yards en route to a 21-20 Seattle win. His performance set a franchise record for total receiving yards by a player making his NFL debut.

By the end of his rookie season, DK Metcalf finished with 900 receiving yards — third-most among NFL rookies — in 58 receptions with 7 touchdowns. In their Wild Card Round match against the Philadelphia Eagles, he had 7 catches for 160 yards and one touchdown, setting the NFL record for most receiving yards by a rookie in a playoff game.

He built on his impressive rookie season and improved on almost every aspect in his sophomore year. He finished the 2020 campaign playing and starting in all 16 games, receiving 83 passes for 1,303 yards, and scoring 10 touchdowns.

On top of that, he was named to the Second-team All-Pro and to his first Pro Bowl selection. DK Metcalf was also ranked No. 22 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2021 list because of his impressive outing in the 2020 season.

Before the start of the 2021 season, DK Metcalf participated in the 100 meter event of the USA Track & Field (USATF) Golden Games and Distance Open in Walnut, California. He said he hoped to qualify for the Olympic trials, but failed to do so. Despite that, he had a respectable time of 10.37 seconds, better than 2 out of the 17 competitors.

As for the NFL, he played in all 17 games that year but was a little bit down, statistically, from his Pro Bowl season. Despite lesser receptions and receiving yards, he had a career-high in receiving touchdowns with 12.

Unfortunately, the Seattle Seahawks failed to make the postseason after posting a 7-10 record in 2021. This was the first year that DK Metcalf did not qualify for the playoffs.

Even though he had a relatively down season, DK Metcalf and the Seattle Seahawks agreed on a contract extension on July 28, 2022, worth $72 million for 3 years , including a $30 million signing bonus.

After signing the contract extension, DK Metcalf said that his goal is to make the Hall of Fame . He also revealed that the negotiations were back-and-forth before both parties put pen into paper.

“As much as I bluffed to John, I wasn’t leaving,” he admitted .

Aside from his new contract, endorsements have been pouring in for the fourth-year wide receiving. After establishing himself as one of the bigger names in the NFL today, brands like Under Armour, Gatorade, and TheraBody have approached him to strike a partnership deal.

As of this writing, DK Metcalf and the Seattle Seahawks have already played two games in the 2022 season and they hold a record of 1 win and 1 loss. As for the wide receiver, he has caught 11 passes for 71 yards with no touchdowns yet.

The future is bright for Seattle’s young wide receiver. If he continues to improve, there is no doubt that he will become one of the best to ever step foot on the gridiron.

With all of that being said, were you surprised about DK Metcalf’s net worth in 2022?