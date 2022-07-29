‘My goal is to make the Hall of Fame’: DK Metcalf thinking big after Seahawks extension

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was recently rewarded with a massive contract extension. The Seahawks clearly believe Metcalf can be a crucial part of their future. The 24-year old has already established himself as a star and features a high ceiling. But Metcalf is thinking bigger than just a loaded extension. Seahawks beat writer Gregg Bell revealed a series of questions he asked Metcalf, and shared Metcalf’s response in reference to his main goal.

“Asked DK Metcalf when a doctor told him after neck injury his last year at Ole Miss if making it to the NFL was his goal, or this second contract at life-changing money was his goal then,” Bell said.

“My goal is to make the Hall of Fame. So, still not done,” DK Metcalf replied.

Metcalf has Hall of Fame aspirations. The receiver could be on his way to Canton someday.

Metcalf recorded over 900 yards and 58 receptions in his rookie season. The following season, 2020, he reeled in 83 receptions and tallied over 1,300 yards. Additionally, he added 10 touchdowns. It was truly a breakout campaign for him.

In 2021, DK Metcalf’s performance declined a bit. However, his numbers were still strong overall. He posted 75 receptions and 967 receiving yards. But he did record a career high 12 touchdowns.

Metcalf is continuing to improve in the NFL. He will need the Seahawks to bring in a more talented overall offensive unit at some point. But even with the team constructed as is, he’s still one of the better receivers in the league. Metcalf will continue towards his Hall of Fame goal this season.