The Dmitry Bivol camp doesn't appear to be expecting a rematch with Canelo Alvarez this year.

Following his super middleweight title defense over John Ryder last month, it was expected that Alvarez would run things back with Bivol in September.

However, negotiations haven't gone smoothly — Alvarez wants the fight at 175 pounds like it was last year when Bivol beat him while the latter wants it at 168 pounds to challenge for the Mexican's titles.

And now, Bivol's manager Vadim Kornilov claims Alvarez's team doesn't want a rematch as they're asking for the same terms as the first meeting.

“They don't want a rematch,” Kornilov told ESPN Knockout (via Marca). “They know that they lost very badly in the first fight and that they have less chances of winning in the second. When have you heard of a fighter who, after losing, asked for a rematch on the same terms?

“In my opinion, I think they don't want a rematch and they are saying that to justify themselves and make another fight like they did with Golovkin, John Ryder and maybe Berlanga. A rematch cannot take place on the same terms as the fight you lost. It's stupid. We are looking forward. Artur Beterbiev is our target.”

It would be a shame if we didn't get to see Alvarez and Bivol run things back, but at the same time, it's not the worst thing in the world.

In all likelihood, Bivol wins again and if the rematch doesn't happen, we could get to see a highly-anticipated clash between Canelo Alvarez and David Benavidez at 168 pounds.

Alvarez is even set to receive a big-money offer to fight Benavidez so perhaps, there could be a silver lining to all this.