The Los Angeles Dodgers have bounced back from a rough start to their season. They are now in sole possession of first place in the NL West after starting the season near the bottom of the division. Still, there’s no time to rest: the Diamondbacks are right on their heels, and the Padres are always lurking as a threat (when they do wake up). With that in mind, the Dodgers are loading up by calling up one of their top prospects, RHP Bobby Miller, per Russell Dorsey.

“Dodgers are calling up top prospect RHP Bobby Miller, sources tell @BallySports and @Stadium. Miller is @MLBPipeline’s No. 19 prospect and will make his debut Tuesday night in Atlanta vs. Spencer Strider.”

The Dodgers are finding success as of late, but it’s clear that their starting rotation could use some adjustments. Walker Buehler still hasn’t return from the injury he suffered last season. Julio Urias and Dustin May are on the 15-day injured list. This is the perfect chance for LA to assess their best pitching prospect in Miller and see how he does against the best team in the National League.

Miller will be matched up against the red-hot Spencer Strider. After emerging as one of the best rookies last season, the Braves right-hander is inserting himself into Cy Young conversations with his blazing fast slider and fastball. The Dodgers batting order will have their hands full trying to deal with the emerging ace for Atlanta.

As for Bobby Miller, the young Dodgers righty will be pitching to a lineup that is arguably the deepest in the league. Let’s see how the young gun will hold up in his first-ever Major League start.