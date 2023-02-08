The Los Angeles Dodgers are preparing for Spring Training. With a number of Dodgers’ stars set to participate in the World Baseball Classic this spring, many new faces and young players will receive extra attention during the preseason. Many of Los Angeles’ top prospects will be in camp in Spring Training. And all of them are worth keeping tabs on. There are 5 specific prospects who will be especially intriguing to follow in March.

Without further ado, here are 5 Dodgers prospects you will want to keep your eye on this spring.

Dodgers’ top prospect: Diego Cartaya

Diego Cartaya is the No. 14 overall prospect in baseball, per MLB.com. Cartaya highlight 7 Dodgers’ prospects on MLB’s top 100 list.

He is a talented young catcher with an extremely high-ceiling. The only question for Cartaya is when he will get his call-up to the big leagues. His MLB ETA is set for 2023. However, Will Smith and Austin Barnes currently patrol the Dodgers’ catcher position.

Cartaya could ultimately switch positions to give him a chance of making the team out of Spring Training. He did grow up playing in the infield. The Dodgers seem to like Cartaya behind the plate, which makes the odds of him moving to a new spot slim.

Diego Cartaya can make the Dodgers’ decision on whether or not to keep him on the MLB roster heading into the season a difficult one by putting up big numbers during the spring. And even if he doesn’t make the team out of Spring Training, Cartaya will likely get a shot at some point during the 2023 campaign.

Bobby Miller

Dodgers’ top pitching prospect Bobby Miller also has a high-ceiling. He’s dealt with control issues at times, but that is often the case with young pitchers who feature lively arms. His velocity and improving off-speed stuff is exciting to say the least.

Los Angeles’ starting rotation isn’t as deep as it has been in previous seasons. As a result, Miller may see big league time sooner rather than later. For now, he will focus on doing the best he can in camp with the Dodgers.

Miguel Vargas

Miguel Vargas is expected to have a role with the Dodgers in 2023. He has experience at both third and second base, and he can also play the outfield if necessary. The Dodgers’ infield will likely have Max Muncy at third, Gavin Lux at shortstop, and Vargas at second base.

Vargas’ most promising tool is his hitting prowess. He’s a pure hitter who offers impressive contact ability and power potential. Los Angeles wants to get his bat in the lineup as soon as possible. He’s an under-the-radar NL Rookie of the Year candidate.

Vargas’ spring will provide a sneak peak as to how he may perform in 2023 for Los Angeles.

Gavin Stone

Gavin Stone wasn’t a high-profile prospect in the draft. But the Dodgers did what they always seem to do and got the best out of him. Now Stone is looking like a future star.

Stone will probably impact the Dodgers at some point in 2023. Although he’s unlikely to break camp with Los Angeles, Stone can speed up his development with a quality effort in March.

Stone may not quite have the ceiling that Miller does. However, the floor is fairly high as well. He projects to be a reliable pitcher at some point in the big leagues, and could ultimately turn into a key arm in the rotation.

James Outman

James Outman will certainly be a player worth keeping an eye on. The departure of Cody Bellinger this past offseason has left a gaping hole in centerfield.

Trayce Thompson will be Outman’s primary competition for the position. Other players such as Jason Heyward, Bradley Zimmer, and even Chris Taylor could factor into the conversation as well.

The Dodgers will likely want Outman to break camp with the team. Although he’s still considered a prospect, Outman is already 25-years old. Keeping him in the minor leagues seems redundant at this point. He may even make the Dodgers whether he earns the starting centerfield spot or not, as Los Angeles will need a 4th outfielder on the roster.

Outman can win the gig with an impressive Spring Training performance. The bar isn’t all that high following the lack of offensive productivity Bellinger produced over the past two seasons. As long as he displays fielding prowess to go along with decent offensive ability, Outman will have a strong chance of starting out the regular season in LA.

Final thoughts

The Dodgers’ active roster was almost nearly set heading into Spring Training last year. There’s no question that 2023 is a different story. There are plenty of varying storylines, position battles, and more heading into the preseason.

Although the uncertainty isn’t ideal for Dave Roberts and the ballclub, it will make for an interesting Spring Training for fans to follow.