Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol's 2024 season was marred with shoulder issues. However, despite spending the majority of the regular season on the injured list and missing the NLDS and NLCS, Graterol was able to play a role in World Series to help the Dodgers take down the New York Yankees.

Graterol had right shoulder labrum surgery on Thursday performed by Dodgers team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache and is expected to miss the first half of the 2025 season, the Dodgers announced on Friday.

Graterol also addressed his shoulder surgery in a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Yesterday I had my shoulder surgery, thank God and Dr. Elattrache everything went well,” Graterol wrote in Spanish and translated to English. “This year 2024 was quite frustrating for me, dealing with that pain was not easy, and I made the best decision to have surgery, I never gave up, because I am a warrior of God, my mother did not bring just anyone into this world, she knows and he who knows knows!”

Brusdar Graterol's outlook for the 2025 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers

In seven appearances during the 2024 regular season, Graterol pitched 7 1/3 innings and gave up two earned runs while striking out seven. In three World Series appearances, it was clear that he was not at 100%. Graterol pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up one earned run and walked four batters. Most notably, during the Dodgers' World Series-clinching win in Game 5, Graterol came in to start the sixth inning for the Dodgers and in his 2/3 innings and walked three Yankees and gave up a go-ahead sacrifice fly to put New York up 6-5 at the time.

However, Graterol has proven that when he is healthy, he is one of the absolute best relievers in baseball. During the 2023 season, he appeared in 68 games and had a 1.20 ERA and recorded seven saves.

The hope for the Dodgers would be that after this shoulder surgery, Graterol would be able to return to the type of pitcher he was in 2023. Armed with a sinker that can reach well-over 100 mph, when he's at his best, Graterol has some of the most un-hittable stuff in all of Major League Baseball.

The Dodgers have more-than enough talent to handle their bullpen in Graterol's absence during the first half of the 2025 season. Bringing Graterol back into the fold for another potential postseason appearance will make the Dodgers that much more difficult to beat down the stretch.