The Los Angeles Dodgers fell behind early in Game 5 of the World Series against the Yankees on Wednesday. However, Los Angeles certainly didn't roll over. The Dodgers rode a huge fifth inning as they came back and took the lead in the eighth. They held onto this lead thanks to an incredibly inspiring performance from Blake Treinen.

Treinen had his stuff working on Wednesday night. In fact, he reached 98 MPH on the radar gun for the first time since he underwent surgery, as noted by The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya. In the end, he threw 42 pitches in 2.1 innings of work. He limited the Yankees to one hit while striking out three batters in his outing.

The Dodgers went on to win Game 5 and claim the World Series. As the game drew to a close, fans flocked to social media to provide their reactions to Treinen's performance. Many fans could not believe what he did on the mound for Los Angeles in Game 5.

Blake Treinen wows fans as Dodgers close out World Series

Blake Treinen drew massive praise from fans across the baseball world on Wednesday. Some fans saw Treinen's performance as one of the key catalysts for Los Angeles as they battled to take the lead. “Treinen just put the team on his back,” one fan said of the performance on social media.

One Dodgers fan lauded manager Dave Roberts for placing his trust in Treinen. “WHAT A WINNING MOVE BY DAVE ROBERTS TO TRUST HIS GUNS,” they exclaimed on social media following Treinen's performance. Another fan joked about an earlier mound visit. “Bro went up to the mound, told Blake Treinen to lock in, and it worked,” they said on Wednesday night.

It's hard to argue about the performance turned in on Wednesday night. As mentioned, Treinen had struggled with his velocity since undergoing surgery. And he usually pitches in high-leverage situations that last around one inning. In fact, this is the first time he had gone more than two innings in a game in six years, according to FOX Sports writer Rowan Kavner.

The Dodgers have won their first World Series since 2020. Furthermore, it is their first World Series in a full 162-game season since 1988. There were certainly clutch moments throughout the series. Treinen's gutsy effort in Game 5 may be one of the most remembered moments from this series. It's hard to argue he was instrumental in winning Game 5 against the Yankees.