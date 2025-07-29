As the Los Angeles Dodgers are in constant rumors along with other huge teams like the New York Yankees and New York Mets, the ball clubs are also connected to one specific player on the Minnesota Twins. With the Dodgers and other teams approaching the trade deadline on July 31, the latest intel from ESPN suggests a hot commodity in the market that not a lot of people are talking about.

The player Jorge Castillo of ESPN highlights is Minnesota's Harrison Bader, whom both New York teams and Los Angeles “have shown interest” in the center fielder. As Castillo mentions, he is a “plus defender” and has solid offensive numbers with a .255 batting average, along with 12 home runs and 38 RBIs.

However, Castillo also states that Bader “is likely to opt for free agency” in the offseason, with him being a rental for any team that gets him.

“The Dodgers, Mets, and Yankees are among the teams that have shown interest in Twins outfielder Harrison Bader, sources told ESPN,” Castillo wrote. “Bader is a plus defender batting .255 with 12 home runs and a .777 OPS in 93 games this season. His 2.0 fWAR ranks 30th in the majors among outfielders.”

“He would effectively be a rental for a contender; he signed a one-year deal with $6.25 million guaranteed plus up to $2 million in bonuses that includes a mutual option for 2026,” Castillo continued. “He is likely to opt for free agency to secure a better contract before his age-32 season.”

Dodgers, Yankees, Mets all in need of a player like Twins' Harrison Bader

With the Dodgers outfielder in Michael Conforto struggling, Bader would be a valuable addition to have some insurance in the outfield, but the team does lack one aspect that the other two linked clubs have. It's the topic of familiarity as Bader has played both for the Yankees, for two seasons from 2022 to 2023, and the Mets in 2024.

“Bader has played for both New York clubs; with the Yankees in 2022 and 2023 and with the Mets last season,” Castillo wrote. “The Yankees seek a right-handed-hitting outfielder with Aaron Judge's flexor strain throwing a wrench into their season. The Mets could use an upgrade in center field. The Dodgers, meanwhile, could use Bader in center field, move Andy Pages to left field, and struggling Michael Conforto (.194 batting average and .650 OPS) to the bench.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen which team obtains Bader between the three, as each is either looking to hold onto first place in their divisions in the Mets and Dodgers, or, for the Yankees' sake, catch up with them in second in the AL East.