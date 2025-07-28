Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy could be back in the lineup by the team's next homestand.

The two-time All-Star will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, according to the Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett. Plunkett reports the plan is for Muncy to play third base and take three at bats in his first game, but it is unknown how many rehab games he will need. He added there's a “slim chance” he could rejoin the Dodgers by the end of the week, with the next homestand much more likely.

The Dodgers are currently in Cincinnati amid a nine-game road swing. When they're done with the Reds, they'll visit Tampa Bay to play the Rays before coming home next Monday.

Muncy has been on the injured list since July 3 with a bone bruise on his left knee. He sustained the injury in a collision on the basepaths against the Chicago White Sox, and despite missing several weeks of action, he avoided a worst-case scenario.

An MRI after-the-fact revealed no structural damage, clearing the way for Muncy to return with plenty of time before the home stretch of the season.

“It was tough news, but it was also great news,” Muncy said at the time, via Sonja Chen of MLB.com. “In terms of when you look at the play and just the injury that could have happened, we possibly got [the] best-case scenario.”

Muncy is in the midst of a strong season for the Dodgers, hitting .250 with an .832 OPS and 13 home runs.

He is the latest LA player to get healthy as the team's walking wounded slowly returns to the lineup. The Dodgers activated Blake Trienen on Sunday and Blake Snell appears ready to return to the rotation after making his final rehab start over the weekend.

Roki Sasaki and Kiké Hernandez are both in the mix as well to return in the next few weeks.

