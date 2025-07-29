When Dave Roberts broke the news that he had not one but two infielders who could land on IL in the short-term future in Hyeseong Kim and Tommy Edman, it left an already injured Los Angeles Dodgers infield in dire straits.

How would Los Angeles overcome losing three of their top five infield players including Max Muncy, with their two remaining Day 1 starters, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, struggling at the plate?

Well, as it turns out, the Dodgers avoided the worst-case scenario, with just Kim landing on IL because of left shoulder bursitis, with top prospect Alex Freeland being called up to fill his spot, according to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.

“Dodgers made their move today — Hyeseong Kim goes to the IL with left shoulder bursitis and Alex Freeland is promoted from OKC,” Plunkett wrote. “Tommy Edman's workout this afternoon must have gone well enough for him to be available tonight.”

With Kim flying back to LA to get injections in his shoulder, which could only hold him out of action for 10 days, Freeland is expected to take the field rather soon, with his first start coming on Wednesday against the Reds, according to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.

“Alex Freeland will largely play third base for the Dodgers, Dave Roberts said. He left the door open for Freeland to play some second base, a position he's played just once this season down in the minors, along with maybe shortstop,” Ardaya wrote. “Freeland starts at third base tomorrow.”

While the Dodgers are unquestionably a worse team without Kim on the field, as he's rightfully become a full-time starter after forcing his way into the lineup first in center field and then at second base, the prospects of seeing Freeland on the field at third base instead of, say, Miguel Rojas, until Muncy returns is a welcomed sign for fans of the team. Whether he plays well, poorly, or somewhere in between, getting some young blood onto one of MLB's top teams can only spell success for the future.