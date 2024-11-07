Los Angeles Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw announced that he had foot and knee surgery on Wednesday in a post on Instagram.

“Had surgery yesterday on my foot and knee! Thank you Dr. ElAttrache and Dr. Jung for fixing them!” Clayton Kershaw posted on Instagram. “Planning to crush some rehab and be good as can be come next year. Thanks for all the prayers and support! World Series champs!”

Kershaw declined his $10 million player option with the Dodgers, but it would be a bit of a surprise if he was not back with the team. He has already confirmed that he wants to return in 2025. It would be logical to assume the Dodgers and Kershaw would figure something out at the end of the offseason when the team knows what it has left to spend, as the two sides have done in recent years.

What could the Dodgers' offseason look like?

Last offseason, Kershaw re-signed with the Dodgers after a very active offseason, which saw them sign Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and another piece in Teoscar Hernandez. There will likely be less activity for the Dodgers as they have an established core, but they could still be aggressive in some ways. It will be interesting to see who they add, and what kind of contract Kershaw signs back on, if he ends up doing so.

Each time Kershaw is on the open market, he seemingly gets connected to teams like the Texas Rangers, where he is from. But Kershaw has never left the Dodgers, and it would be a surprise if he ended up on another team next year.

As far as other targets the Dodgers could be in on, there have been rumors about them being involved on Willy Adames, whether that be at shortstop or another position. He would be a great fit in the infield, and after going for the top names last offseason, he would not be someone who breaks the bank as much as other top names. Los Angeles' starting pitching depth also was decimated by injuries last year, and the careers of some of the players they have in the rotation are spotty when it comes to injuries. A starting pitcher, even if not one of the top players like Corbin Burnes, Max Fried or Blake Snell, could be in play as an addition.

For now, Kershaw will get started on recovery and the Dodgers will enjoy their World Series victory.