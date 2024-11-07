The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently navigating the complexities of their pitching rotation for the upcoming season, and one key decision involves right-hander Walker Buehler. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Dodgers had considered extending a qualifying offer to Buehler but opted against it. Instead, they now discuss a potential return, signaling a significant moment for the player and the team.

Buehler, a pivotal part of the Dodgers' rotation, missed the entirety of the 2023 season due to Tommy John surgery. This was his second such surgery, casting some uncertainty over his future performance. Given his recovery status, the decision to pass on the qualifying offer reflects the Dodgers' cautious approach. However, they also show their interest in retaining his talents, albeit under terms that possibly acknowledge the risks associated with his health.

The ongoing talks between Buehler and the Dodgers are critical to the team's offseason strategy. When healthy, Buehler is an elite pitcher known for his electric arsenal and poise in high-pressure situations, notably in the postseason. His potential return to the mound in 2024 could significantly boost a Dodgers rotation that consistently aims to compete at the highest levels.

Will the Dodgers get their two fan-favorite pitchers back in 2025?

The Dodgers' decision-making process regarding Buehler is further complicated by the broader context of their pitching staff. Clayton Kershaw, another staple of the Dodgers' success over the years, is also expected to return to the team. Kershaw's situation is less precarious than Buehler's, given his track record and recent performance. The prospect of having both pitchers in the rotation adds a layer of optimism for the Dodgers' pitching depth and effectiveness.

Discussions with Buehler likely involve considerations of a contract that balances the risk for the team with the potential upside of his return to form. Such negotiations would need to account for the possibility of Buehler regaining his pre-injury level, which would make him a top-tier starter, against the reality of the challenges that often accompany recovery from multiple Tommy John surgeries.

For Buehler, this negotiation represents a chance to reaffirm his commitment to the Dodgers and potentially reestablish himself as a premier pitcher in Major League Baseball. It's an opportunity to prove that he can overcome significant adversity and contribute to a team with World Series aspirations.

As the Dodgers continue to shape their roster for 2025, the outcome of their discussions with Walker Buehler will be closely watched. A successful return for Buehler could dramatically impact the team's prospects and fortify their rotation in a highly competitive National League.