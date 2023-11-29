Former pitcher Ryan Dempster predicts that star Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto will sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers

MLB free agency is underway, and one of the big questions this offseason is who the Los Angeles Dodgers will be able to add to their roster.

They certainly would love to add Shohei Ohtani, but Japanese star pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is on their radar as well. Former MLB pitcher Ryan Dempster, appearing on Intentional Talk, is predicting that Yamamoto will sign a six-year deal with the Dodgers:

Said Dempster, “I think he ends up in LA. I think it’s a perfect mix for him. This guy is nasty by the way, you look at his stuff, it plays in the strike zone, it plays out of the strike zone, swing, and miss. The Dodgers, I’m going to say he lands a six-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.”

The odds already have the Dodgers as the favorites to land the pitcher. Los Angeles is +400 to acquire the services of Yamamoto. The New York Yankees, another perennial free agency big player, are right behind the Dodgers with odds of +500. The New York Mets, meanwhile, are labeled with +600 odds to win the Yamamoto sweepstakes.

Teams within the +800 to +1400 odds range are the Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Texas Rangers.

The 25-year-old Yamamoto went 16-6 in 23 games with a 1.21 ERA for the Orix Buffaloes in the recently concluded Nippon Professional Baseball season in which Orix fell short of winning the league title after losing Game 7 of the Japan Series to the Hanshin Tigers.