Potential free agency suitors for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, like the Dodgers and Yankees, should be amped up after his latest dominant performance

The price for Yoshinobu Yamamoto just keeps going up. Possible suitors like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees could be adjusting their financial plan as we speak, following the pitcher's most recent display of greatness.

Yamamoto struck out 14 batters and surrendered just one run in nine innings to lead the Orix Buffaloes past the Hanshin Tigers, 5-1, in the Japan Series, per Sports Illustrated's Daniel Chavkin. The herculean effort broke a previous record set by Yu Darvish. Yamamoto tossed a whopping 138 pitches to force a decisive Game 7, which will give him the prestigious opportunity to win back-to-back championships.

The expectation is that the 25-year-old right-handed ace just made his last start in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball League and will be posted for MLB teams this offseason. He recently won his third-straight Eiji Sawamura Award (equivalent to MLB's Cy Young), building to what is already a strong free agent case. The Dodgers and Yankees, both of whom could use some starting pitching reinforcements, are rumored to be in the running for Yamamoto.

LA's biggest downfall this past postseason was arguably its rotation, which crumbled against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National league Division Series. Manager Dave Roberts probably would have felt more comfortable handing the ball to Yoshinobu Yamamoto rather than the declining Lance Lynn or rookie Bobby Miller.

Obviously, there is no guarantee that the Orix ace will continue his streak of dominance once he arrives in The Show, but he has the potential to remedy one of the team's most glaring issues. After underachieving for the second consecutive year, the Dodgers could be a dangerous team to bid against this winter.