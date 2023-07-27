The recent trade between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cleveland Guardians has undoubtedly raised eyebrows and sparked debates among baseball enthusiasts. The deal involves shortstop Amed Rosario heading to the Dodgers, while the Guardians receive veteran right-hander Noah Syndergaard from Los Angeles.

What the Dodgers are getting

For the Dodgers, the acquisition of Rosario fills a crucial void at the shortstop position. With Gavin Lux's season-ending injury and Miguel Vargas, Miguel Rojas and even veteran Chris Taylor struggling to produce, the Dodgers were in dire need of a reliable shortstop. Rosario brings a solid offensive boost to the team, slashing .265/.306/.369, with an OPS of .675, while also showing a potential to excel against left-handed pitching. His addition to what is already a strong Dodgers lineup will provide some much-needed depth and power, bolstering their chances of clinching their 11th consecutive trip to the playoffs with their second consecutive NL West title.

However, concerns arise when it comes to Rosario's defensive capabilities. Statcast ranks him as one of the worst defensive shortstops in baseball this season, with his Outs Above Average at -15. This could potentially be a liability for the Dodgers. Nonetheless, the Dodgers were in need of a shortstop as it's been a glaring issue to their infield all season. Moreover, the Dodgers didn't have to part ways with any significant assets to attain Rosario, making it a low-risk move for the team, with a medium-to-high reward.

What the Guardians are getting

On the flip side, the Guardians' decision to trade Rosario might be seen as a smart move given their current standing in the AL Central. Even though they're technically in second place and two games behind the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central, they're a .500 team, making it unlikely they'll be in the playoffs. By ridding themselves of Rosario, they are now in a position to reevaluate their roster and focus on developing their promising infield prospects, like Brayan Rocchio and Angel Martinez.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In return for Rosario, the Guardians acquired the 30-year-old Noah Syndergaard, who, unfortunately, has been less than stellar this season — and that's putting it lightly. Struggling with a 7.16 ERA and a continuous decline is his strikeout rate, Syndergaard presents a risk for the Guardians.

Cleveland has been known for their reputation for unlocking a pitchers potential, much like the Dodgers. But if the Dodgers couldn't fix Syndergaard, then the chances of the Guardians doing so isn't much better. So, it remains to be seen how successful Cleveland will be in revitalizing his game. It also doesn't bode well that his blister injury has kept him on the injured list since June, which further adds to the uncertainty surrounding his contribution to the Guardians' rotation.

Dodgers grade: B-

The Dodgers filled a need and gained a little bit of power in the process. The move likely keeps Mookie Betts from every returning to the infield this season as well, as he's better suited for the outfield. Los Angeles may still potentially have a liability from a defensive standpoint, however.

Guardians grade: D

Ultimately, how this helps the Guardians for this season or the future is uncertain. Syndergaard will still be owed $13 million and will be eligible for free agency at the end of the season. Unless he proves to be some sort of boost to their beat-up starting rotation, helping them win the lowly AL Central, this isn't much of a win for them.