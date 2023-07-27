Noah Syndergaard's time with the Los Angeles Dodgers is over. The Dodgers are sending the struggling starter to the Cleveland Guardians as part of a deal ahead of the MLB trade deadline that gets Los Angeles shortstop Amed Rosario.

Syndergaard has not seen action in the big leagues since early June, as he was placed by the Dodgers on the injured list due to a blister in his right index finger. However, even before he sustained that injury, Syndergaard had churned out a series of letdown performances on the mound. So far in the 2023 MLB regular season, the former All-Star is only 1-4 with a 7.17 ERA and 1.45 WHIP.

The Guardians still took interest in Syndergaard and will now look to rejuvenate the career of the 30-year-old right-hander.

It is also worth noting that the trade is pending a physical (likely Syndergaard) before it becomes official.

Meanwhile, Twitter is having quite a time with all the reactions to the Noah Syndergaard trade.

Here's one reaction from Twitter user @c0ry024:

“Noah Syndergaard is coming off the IL soon and has looked better in rehab starts. Let’s hope for him to come eat some innings and be a decent 5th starter🙏🏼”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Another one from @_CLEology:

“Curious how Syndergaard can pass a physical when he hasn’t started a game since June 7th. He’s been on the 15 Day IL since then. He must be ready but they hasn’t activated him. #ForTheLand”

Via @Shametfor3: “Amed Rosario is already a Dodgers legend because he got rid of Syndergaard”

Here are more reactions on the Dodgers' Syndergaard trade:

Today, the Cleveland Guardians embraced the future. Good luck in LA to Amed Rosario. Welcome to Cleveland Noah Syndergaard! pic.twitter.com/gtSgjgxIn4 — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) July 26, 2023

Would be quite entertaining to go back to 2016 and tell Mets fans that Amed Rosario and Noah Syndergaard were traded for each other. So many questions. — Justin L. (@JL_Baseball) July 26, 2023