The Los Angeles Dodgers are not giving up on Noah Syndergaard. Despite a disappointing first half on the mound, which ended with a stint on the injured list, Los Angeles seems to believe Syndergaard can return and play a role on the pitching staff. Syndergaard is continuing his pursuit of a Dodgers return on Saturday, as the veteran right-hander will make a minor league rehab start, per OKC Dodgers broadcast/communications director Alex Freedman.

According to Freedman, Syndergaard is expected to throw around 60 pitches. There's no set timetable for his return to the big league club. Some rumors recently stated that Syndergaard may return to the Dodgers in a relief role. However, it appears that he's preparing to comeback as a starter given his pitch count.

If that remains the case, the Dodgers will likely consider calling him up once he's able to throw 85-90 pitches in a start.

Dodgers' pitching rotation

The Dodgers' current pitching rotation has uncertainty. Clayton Kershaw isn't expected back from injury until August, placing pressure on Julio Urias and Tony Gonsolin to lead the pitching staff. Los Angeles will also lean on their young arms and potentially make a trade for a starting pitcher.

With all of this being said, Noah Syndergaard could help ease any concern about depth. If he can return and pitch at a decent level at the very least, Los Angeles will take it. He doesn't need to spin a 2.50 ERA or anything of that nature. All Syndergaard has to do is eat some innings and give the ball club opportunities to win games.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Dodgers and Noah Syndergaard as they are made available.