The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly “working toward” trading for Cleveland Guardians SS Amed Rosario, per Jeff Passan. Additionally, Noah Syndergaard is expected to be traded to Cleveland in the deal, reports beat writer Pat Ragazzo. The teams are reportedly in agreement on a deal.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts didn't rule out the team acquiring another bat despite trading for Kiké Hernandez on Tuesday. Los Angeles has endured shortstop concerns with Miguel Rojas and Chris Taylor primarily playing the position. Neither has swung the bat well in 2023, and Rosario will provide infield depth to go along with a much-needed extra right-handed bat.

Dodgers, Guardians Amed Rosario, Noah Syndergaard trade

Rosario, 27, was acquired by Cleveland in their Francisco Lindor trade with the New York Mets. He's turned into a pretty good player for the Guardians, but inconsistency has been problematic at times for him. Rosario is currently hitting .265/.306/.369 with a .675 OPS, three home runs, and nine stolen bases. Rosario has been especially impressive against left-handed pitching in 2023.

His offensive production doesn't jump off the page. That said, it's an upgrade over Rojas and Taylor's seasons with the Dodgers. Rojas owns a lowly .225 batting average and .556 OPS while Taylor is hitting just .212 with a .282 OBP.

The Guardians, meanwhile, feature plenty of shortstop prospect capital in their farm system. This trade will allow one of their young shortstops to take over the position. Or, 2022 All-Star Andres Gimenez could shift over from second base. Cleveland may not be on the verge of entering a full rebuild since they still have hopes of winning the AL Central, but it is understandable why they made this deal.

The decision to acquire Syndergaard, who's currently working toward returning from the IL, gives Cleveland pitching depth amid Shane Bieber's current injury. Bieber is expected to be out until September and Syndergaard could help the Guardians remain in playoff contention.