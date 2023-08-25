The Los Angeles Dodgers' acquisition of Lance Lynn has turned out to be one of the most impactful deals from the 2023 MLB trade deadline. It's not something that many would've predicted when the Chicago White Sox agreed to trade Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly to the Dodgers in a five-player deal. Whether or not it was expected, Dave Roberts and Los Angeles are grateful for how things have turned out.

Lynn was one of the worst pitchers for the 2023 season during his time with the White Sox. The 36-year-old had a 6-9 record with a ghastly 6.47 ERA. In four starts with the Dodgers, Lynn has been a completely different pitcher. The veteran has gone 3-0 in four starts, pitching to a minuscule 1.44 ERA and a 0.88 WHIP.

A change of scenery appears to have been exactly what Lynn needed. The veteran was stuck on a White Sox team that was out of contention early in the 2023 season.

“When you get a chance to kind of have a regroup and have a chance to win when you didn't do what you expected to do most of the year, you give yourself a second chance in the season and you try to make the best of it,” Lynn told FOX Sports. “So far, it's been good.”

Lynn and Los Angeles have proven to be a perfect fit. Lynn had to get out of Chicago to save his season, and the Dodgers required pitching help in the worst way. Los Angeles' staff underachieved for the better part of four months. The rotation had a 6.18 July.

Lynn has been one part of the Dodgers' turnaround. Los Angeles' staff has been dominant in August, sparking a long winning streak that's allowed the Dodgers to essentially put away the NL West title before September begins.

“It's what we needed,” Roberts said.

Lynn is set to start against the Boston Red Sox Friday. The Dodgers are 12 games ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks for first place in the division.