The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired SP Lance Lynn and RP Joe Kelly from the Chicago White Sox prior to the MLB trade deadline. The move ended up being LA's primary trade prior to the deadline. They acquired some other key players, but Lynn was the most notable name LA added. Despite previously struggling with the White Sox, Lynn has found new life in Los Angeles. The veteran right-hander revealed how the Dodgers-White Sox trade saved his 2023 season.

“It’s exciting. This season [now] has a rebirth for me,” Lynn said about the Dodgers-White Sox trade. “I’m excited and really enjoying my time. I’m doing everything I can to help the team win.”

Lynn's previous White Sox struggles

Some people around the MLB world questioned the Dodgers' decision to trade for Lynn. His track record is fairly impressive, but he dealt with injuries and underperformance in 2022 and hadn't pitched well at all in 2023 prior to the trade. With the White Sox, Lynn owned a miserable 6.47 ERA and 1.462 WHIP in 2023. He also surrendered the most earned runs and home runs in the league.

Former White Sox pitcher Keynan Middleton, who was also traded away at the deadline, recently called the White Sox's team culture into question. Lynn was asked about the situation and did not deny Middleton's claims.

It was clear Lynn needed a fresh start. He's been solid so far with the Dodgers since the deadline deal.

Lance Lynn's bounce back with Dodgers

Since joining the Dodgers, Lynn's posted a 2.00 ERA across three starts. He's also gone 3-0 during that span while recording a superb 0.944 WHIP. Lynn looks like a completely different pitcher in Los Angeles.

The Dodgers' pitching depth has dealt with uncertainty in 2023. Clayton Kershaw, Julio Urias, and Tony Gonsolin have all missed time due to injuries. Meanwhile, former top prospect Bobby Miller has become a crucial piece to the puzzle for LA's pitching staff. Adding Lynn has provided a new element of versatility, however.

Lynn is a reliable veteran who takes the ball every fifth day and is going to give a team all he has. Even in starts where he struggles, Lynn still does a good job of working fairly deep into games.

There are no guarantees as to what the future holds. For now, the Dodgers-Lance Lynn pairing has worked out very well though.