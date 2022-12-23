By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The MLB has announced that Los Angeles Dodgers’ pitcher Trevor Bauer’s suspension has been reduced from 324-games to 194-games. Bauer was immediately reinstated and will be suspended for the first 50 games of the 2023 season.

Bauer was originally suspended due to sexual assault allegations. After being given a two-year suspension, Bauer will now be allowed to return to the field faster than expected. The MLB released a statement explaining why Bauer’s suspension was reduced and how the pitcher’s eligibility will be handled moving forward.

“After an exhaustive review of the available evidence the neutral arbitrator upheld an unpaid suspension of 194 games,” The statement read. “As part of the decision, the arbitrator reinstated Mr. Bauer effective immediately, with a loss of pay covering the 144 games he was suspended during the 2022 season. In addition, the arbitrator docked Bauer’s salary for the first 50 games of the 2023 season.”

The MLB went on to say that while they agreed with the arbitrator’s decision, they weren’t exactly relieving Bauer of guilt.

“While we believe a longer suspension is warranted, MLB will abide by neutral arbitrator’s decision, which upholds baseball’s longest-ever active player suspension for sexual assault and domestic violence.

Trevor Bauer is cleared to play baseball again. With the Dodgers controlling him through 2023, Los Angeles will now need to decide whether they want to play Bauer or release him.

Bauer is a former CY Young award winner. In 10 years, he holds a career 83-69 record with a 3.79 ERA and a 1416/491 K/BB ratio.

Bauer’s pitching talent was never in question. But even with his suspension now reduced, the Dodgers or any team interested will need to take a deep look at his background before bringing Bauer in.