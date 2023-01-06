By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Trevor Bauer filed court papers in reference to the suit that a San Diego woman, who accused Bauer of sexual battery, previously filed against him, per Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times.

The woman’s initial filing made an extremely serious claim against the pitcher, per Shaikin.

“In her initial filing, her attorneys wrote that her life ‘has been turned into a nightmare by a powerful man who mercilessly battered her and counted on facing no consequences whatsoever for his despicable conduct,'” Shaikin shared on Twitter.

Shaikin shared quotes from Trevor Bauer’s legal response to the woman.

“(Bauer) just filed court papers claiming the suit a San Diego woman accusing him of sexual battery ‘was not filed .. in good faith with reasonable cause,'” Shaikin shared.

Finally, Trevor Bauer addressed the issue of sexual misconduct, per Shaikin as well.

“(Bauer) admits he choked (her) at her request and with her consent during sex.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers have to make their decision on Trevor Bauer on Friday. There have been a number of contrasting different reports on the Dodgers’ feelings about the controversial star pitcher. Bauer even took an indirect jab at the differing reports.

Many people still believe that LA will ultimately cut ties with Bauer. But nothing is official as of this story’s publication. However, the Dodgers’ decision will need to be made at some point on January 6th.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Bauer. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on this situation as they are made available.