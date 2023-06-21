Los Angeles Dodgers President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman isn't ready to give up on Noah Syndergaard just yet. After all, LA signed Syndergaard with hopes that he'd rebound in 2023. Instead, Syndergaard has struggled and is currently dealing with an injury. Although many fans believe Syndergaard may have already thrown his final pitch in a Dodgers uniform, Friedman still believes the former New York Mets star can get back on track, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

“Right now we just have to get him healthy and then get him in positions to use his body more effectively,” Friedman said. “If we’re able to do that, I think we’ll see a real uptick in stuff and then a much stronger case that he can help us win a lot of games. If we can’t get him back, then obviously that’s more difficult.”

The Dodgers need pitching depth. In addition to Syndergaard, Dustin May and Julio Urias have both dealt with injuries of their own. But one has to wonder if the answer is Syndergaard.

So far in 2023, he owns a lackluster 7.16 ERA. There is some reason for optimism, as he's walked just nine hitters and struck out 38. The Dodgers are also a team that is known for getting the most out of their pitchers, although that hasn't exactly held true in 2023.

It will be interesting to see how the Dodgers utilize Noah Syndergaard once he's eligible to return from the IL. They may opt to give him one more chance before deciding whether or not to move on.