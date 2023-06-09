Often the epitome of consistency and smooth sailing, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been cursed with bad luck of late. Multiple starting pitchers are either currently or have served stints on the injury list this year. Finally, LA was nearing the light at the end of the tunnel, with star lefty Julio Urias set to make his first start this Sunday since getting shelled by the St. Louis Cardinals on May 18th.

Not so fast. The 2022 National League ERA leader (2.16) suffered a setback with his left hamstring after throwing his last bullpen session, per David Vassegh of SportsNet LA. The team will employ a bullpen day in the series finale instead.

After a couple of mishaps versus the Cincinnati Reds and this negative update, one has to wonder if the Dodgers have finally fallen on the bad side of the baseball gods. That would be incredibly early, as fans are usually spared heartbreak at least until the near-annual postseason pitfall.

Even so, the club still boasts a solid 36-27 record and is right behind the first-place Arizona Diamondbacks (37-25). They have enough time and distance in the league standings to weather some more turbulence. LA will also be without a standard starting pitcher on Friday after swapping Michael Grove with opener Victor Gonzalez. Needless to say, this weekend will be an adjustment period for manager Dave Roberts, the team and their fans.

Everyone will eagerly await the next update for Julio Urias, as it is hard to imagine the Dodgers regaining control of the NL West without the reliable southpaw at full capacity. They take on Philly at 7: 05 p.m. ET.