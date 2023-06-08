Noah Syndergaard's time with the Los Angeles Dodgers has gone about as poorly as any pitcher could imagine. Things went from bad to worse, as Syndergaard finds himself on the 15-day injured list with a blister on his finger, according to Bob Nightengale.

In 12 starts, the once dominant Syndergaard allowed 44 runs and 12 home runs, the latter of which is just two less than the 14 he allowed in 134.2 innings last season. He's allowed the 12 in 55 innings in 2023. The Dodgers are 4-8 in the 12 games Syndergaard started.

Gone are the days when Syndergaard was one of the best pitchers in the MLB. His 2.93 ERA across the first 87 games of his career is a long cry from his 4.60 ERA in the 71 games since. Still, Syndergaard was decent for the Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies in 2022, helping the latter reach the World Series.

His tenure with the Dodgers has led to some upsetting comments and plenty of frustration from the LA brass and Dodgers fans. Syndergaard didn’t have to be the ace of the Dodgers' pitching staff, but everyone expected more from him, or at least did not expect things to go this haywire.

Injuries to fellow starting pitchers Dustin May and Julio Urias make the decision on Syndergaard tough, but the Dodgers couldn’t afford to allow themselves to trot him out every fifth game the way he is currently pitching.

Noah Syndergaard will get a chance to heal up and try to figure out what is going so wrong for him this season. Some young arms will have to pick up the slack for the Dodgers in the meantime.