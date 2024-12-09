The Los Angeles Dodgers have maintained their busy offseason efforts after securing their eighth World Series title. Blake Treinen, the team's go-to high-leverage reliever during their championship run and the pitching staff’s strikeout leader, is set to return. As reported by Ken Rosenthal, Treinen has signed a two-year deal worth $22 million.

Treinen has made a remarkable comeback, reclaiming peak form two years after career-threatening shoulder problems, and positioning himself as one of the most sought-after free-agent relievers on the market.

This marks the fourth contract Blake Treinen has signed with the Dodgers and his third as a free agent. Initially joining Los Angeles on a one-year deal for the 2020 season after being non-tendered by the A’s, Treinen later secured a two-year, $17.5 million agreement following that campaign.

Blake Treinen's resurgence for the Dodgers

In May 2022, while recovering from a shoulder injury that sidelined him for nearly two seasons, Treinen signed an $8 million deal for 2023, which included a conditional $1 million option for 2024.

After being sidelined by a rib cage injury from a line drive during spring training, Blake Treinen returned to form in 2024, serving as one of the Dodgers’ most reliable relievers. He posted a 1.93 ERA and a 2.38 xERA across 50 appearances, recording 56 strikeouts and issuing only 11 walks over 46⅔ innings.

In the postseason, Blake Treinen delivered with a 2.19 ERA over nine appearances, leading all Dodgers pitchers with 18 strikeouts in 12⅓ innings. His 1.57 average leverage index was the highest on the team, as he notched three saves and two wins in relief.

The Dodgers reliever’s performance this past season bolstered confidence in his durability, leading the Dodgers to invest in his potential moving forward. His primary pitches still rank among the best, showcasing a blend of strikeout power and the ability to induce contact when necessary.

Treinen stepped up with his longest outings of the year during October, including three games where he recorded at least five outs. Notably, he pitched 2⅓ scoreless innings with three strikeouts to bridge to the eighth inning in Game 5 of the World Series.

What's next for Blake Treinen and the Dodgers?

Since signing with the Dodgers in 2020, Blake Treinen has consistently ranked among the top relievers in Major League Baseball. His 2.29 ERA places him fourth, his 3.00 FIP ranks 19th, and his strikeout-minus-walk rate of 20.9 percent holds the 30th spot among all relievers during that span.

The 36-year-old boasts a career 2.78 ERA and 3.26 FIP over 549⅔ innings. He has recorded 560 strikeouts and 80 saves while playing for the Nationals, A’s, and Dodgers.

Treinen may remain in the closer role where he finished the season, or the Dodgers might opt for a bullpen-by-committee approach that proved effective during the regular season. Regardless, he will remain one of the top relievers in Major League Baseball and a key asset in the Dodgers' bullpen.

Blake Treinen’s development over the summer with his adjusted pitching repertoire could signal a bright future for his career. Described as a “unicorn” by his bullpen coach, Josh Bard, Treinen’s time with the Dodgers has exemplified something uncommon in relievers: consistent results. While his health and age may have capped his free-agent value, his performance made him a highly attractive option.