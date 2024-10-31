The Los Angeles Dodgers have done it. They have won the World Series, beating the New York Yankees in five games. However, the way they accomplished the ultimate goal was something no Yankee fan will soon forget.

The Yankees carried their momentum from their offensive barrage in Game 4 into Game 5 Wednesday in the Bronx. They jumped on Dodgers’ starting pitcher, Jack Flaherty, early and often. The Yankees built a 5-0 lead as Aaron Judge, Jazz Chizholm Jr. and Giancarlo Stanton all went deep.

Meanwhile, Gerrit Cole was cruising on the mound. He had not allowed a hit through four innings. Then the fifth inning happened.

Following a Kike Hernandez leadoff single, Judge flat-out dropped a fly ball. It was as bad an error as you will ever see. But things got far worse. Will Smith hit a grounder to short, and Game 4 hero Anthony Volpe missed an easy throw at third for a force out.

A few batters later, Mookie Betts hit a dribbler to first base. Anthony Rizzo nonchalantly waited for the ball to come to him, expecting Cole to cover first base. Cole did no such thing.

It was a comedy of errors.

The Dodgers would ultimately score five runs that inning. After falling behind 6-5, Los Angeles scored two runs in the eighth inning and held on for another World Series title. The comeback victory was the largest in a World Series-clinching game in Major League Baseball history.

This is a developing story with more to follow.