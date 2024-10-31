The New York Yankees have their backs against the wall in Game 5 of their 2024 World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. After being down 3-0, Aaron Boone's New York squad rallied for an 11-4 Game 4 victory. The Yankees continued their momentum into Wednesday night's matchup, with Aaron Judge leading the way.

During the bottom of the first inning, Judge hit a 2-run home run that made New York's crowd go wild, as seen on the MLB's X (formerly Twitter):

Aaron Judge has been a major difference-maker for the Yankees, and fans are giving him props for his showing:

“Only the start and the excitement is next level,” one fan commented alongside a fire emoji.

“ALL RISE,” several other fans commented.

“BETTER LATE THAN NEVER ALWAYS,” another fan added.

One user drew off the incident the two infamous Yankees fans were involved in with Mookie Betts in Game 4 to illustrate how New York is experiencing a momentum change:

“Those Yankees fans yesterday might have sparked something,” the user commented.

Another use noted the pressure the Dodgers must be facing, given the Yankes' hot start:

“Dodgers have the chance to do the FUNNIEST thing ever,” the user wrote.

Judge was not the only one who gave the Yankees a boost on Wednesday. Jazz Chisholm Jr. also hit a home run and that gave New York a 3-0 lead:

New York is giving everything they possibly can to stay alive in this series. The Dodgers need just one more win to win their first championship since 2020, and the Yankees are not making it easy to close the matchup out.

If Aaron Judge and his teammates maintain the intensity, New York could force a Game 6 and maybe more. It will be interesting to see how things play out in the back half of this electrifying World Series as New York attempts to hold on.