Los Angeles Dodgers rookie hurler Bobby Miller went head to head against a future Hall of Famer in New York Mets ace Max Scherzer on Sunday. Miller could only wish that he pitched longer during that duel versus Scherzer, as he was taken out of the contest in the fifth inning after an apparent issue in his knee.

After the 2-1 loss to the Mets, Bobby Miller told reporters that he still felt good enough to finish at least the fifth inning, while also lamenting a missed chance on a double play that would have prevented Starling Marte from scoring the first run of the game.

"I think I should have made it out of that last inning. Gotta make that play." Bobby Milller on his outing against the #Mets. pic.twitter.com/0GrNImND2A — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) July 17, 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Miller initially tried to convince Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to let him stay in the game before exiting, with Brusdar Graterol replacing him on the mound. The 24-year-old Miller pitched for 4.2 innings against the Mets with an earned run on three hits while also punching out five Mets batters. Scherzer, on the other hand, went seven innings long and allowed zero runs and only a hit with six strikeouts over that span. It was only after Scherzer left the hill that the Dodgers were able to create their only runs in the game.

So far in the 2023 MLB regular season, Bobby Miller has put together a 5-1 record despite a 4.25 ERA through nine starts.

The Dodgers, who still came away with two wins in the three-leg series against the Mets, will next travel to Camden Yards for a three-game set against the Baltimore Orioles which starts Monday night.