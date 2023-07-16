The Los Angeles Dodgers head on the road to take on the New York Mets in game three of a three-game series Sunday afternoon at Citi Field in Queens, New York. So let's check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Dodgers-Mets prediction and pick.

Los Angeles (53-38) is coming off six straight wins in a row with wins in seven of their last eight games. They also have taken each of the first two games in this series against the Mets and will be looking to amount back-to-back sweeps of the Angels and now the Mets. The Dodgers have taken sole possession of the first place in the NL West and a win in today's afternoon game against the Mets will help them pull away from the second-place Arizona Diamondbacks as they make a run for the playoffs.

New York (42-50) is a huge disappointment this season sitting in fourth place in the NL East behind the Atlanta Braves, Miami Marlins, and Philadelphia Phillies. The Mets have now lost four in a row and have scored an abysmal four runs combined during that four-game stretch. With their ace on the mound in today's game, they hope to stop the losing skid and get back on track in their series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Here are the Dodgers-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Mets Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers:: -104

New York Mets: -112

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Mets

Stream: MLB.TV / Apple TV

Time: 5:10 PM ET/2:10 PM PT

Why The Dodgers Will Win

The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to complete a three-game sweep of the New York Mets today, as rookie right-hander Bobby Miller takes on Max Scherzer in a battle between two solid pitchers.

Miller (5-1, 4.50 ERA) hasn't been in his best form over his last four games but he has a prime matchup against a struggling Mets offense which could spark his return to his early season form where he yielded 2 runs over his first four games of the season. While he has been struggling he still has been effective against both left-handed and right-handed hitters this season, holding them both to less than a .240 batting average. Miller has been solid away from Dodger Stadium with a 3-0 record and a 2.16 ERA with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings pitched. Max Scherzer (8-3, 4.31 ERA) is one of the best pitchers in baseball, but he has been inconsistent this season. He is coming off a start against San Diego in which he allowed 5 runs in five innings on 6 hits with 2 home runs and 3 walks. The matchup doesn't get any easier when the Dodgers come to town who are third in the league in runs scored with 5.55 per game and 7 runs per game over their last three.

Why The Mets Will Win

The New York Mets will look to avoid a three-game sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers today, as Max Scherzer takes the mound.

Max Scherzer (8-3, 4.31 ERA) certainly isn't the same CY Young Award winner we used to watch but he has his games where he is a dominant force especially when he is pitching at home. At home, he has a 2.96 ERA as opposed to his 4.92 ERA on the road.

The New York Mets have been downright awful at the plate as of late but they are getting a prime matchup against a slumping rookie pitcher in Bobby Miller who's been hit hard over his last four games where he's been given up 20 runs on 27 hits and 4 home runs during that stretch. This could be the game where the Mets finally break out of their batting slump and put some numbers on the board and get back into the win column.

Final Dodgers-Mets Prediction & Pick

This is going to come down to which pitcher shows up in today's game and that could be anyone's guess given both Bobby Miller's and Max Scherzer's recent struggles. Given how badly the Mets have struggled at the plate in their last four games, they may make Miller look like a CY Young Award winner out there on the mound in today's game. While he is not a world beater he has a respectable 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, has a swinging strike rate 11.3% with his fastball topping out at 99 MPH which should make it tough on the Mets to put the ball in play. Ultimately, the Dodgers bats power through Scherzer and smack a couple of home runs off of him to keep their winning streak going.

Final Dodgers-Mets Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers (-104), Over 8.5 (-122)